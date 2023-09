(KRON) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in San Jose Friday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At 10:31 a.m., San Jose PD responded to the 2000 block of Fruitdale Avenue after a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a man, police said.

Investigators will be on scene for several hours, the department said. Traffic on Fruitdale Ave. will be impacted and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.