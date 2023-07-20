(BCN) — San Jose Police are on the scene of a fatal crash early Thursday that has closed the East Capitol Expressway in both directions between Snell Avenue and Vistapark Drive. A collision between two vehicles about 1:11 a.m. resulted in one man dying after he was taken to a local hospital.

Another man suffered life-threatening injuries and is at a local hospital, according to a social media post from police, who advised the public to avoid the area. This marks the city’s 28th traffic fatality of 2023.

