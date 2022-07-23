FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Several people were in the area, according to police, as a “rap video” was being made when officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation and police did not provide any further details.