VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year following a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officer responded to a report of the shooting in the 200 block of Maine Street. Officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.

This death marks the City of Vallejo’s sixth homicide of the year.