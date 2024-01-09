SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fatal shooting near Chase Center on Saturday night that left 27-year-old Kevin Quintanilla dead is being investigated as a homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said. SFPD officers responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday night to the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Quintanilla suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was rendered and paramedics were summoned to the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified by the San Francisco Coroner’s Office as Quintanilla, a 27-year-old resident of San Mateo County.

Investigators with the SFPD Homicide Detail are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said. The investigation is open and active.