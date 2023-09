(BCN) — At least one died in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Coyote on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of U.S. 101 near the Coyote Creek Gold Drive onramp. Officers learned about the collision shortly after 7 p.m., the CHP said.

The crash closed some of the highway’s southbound lanes for more than two hours before they were cleared, according to the CHP.

