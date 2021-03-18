Fate of Moffett Field as shelter for migrant children decided

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Thursday announced Moffett Field will not become a temporary shelter for migrant children.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that it was conducting an assessment of the NASA Ames Research Facility at Moffett Field for potential use as a temporary care facility for unaccompanied children.

“HHS informed me today that they are no longer moving forward with consideration of Moffett Field as a shelter for unaccompanied children at this time. As Chairwoman of the Health Subcommittee that oversees HHS, I will continue to do everything I can to ensure unaccompanied children arriving at our borders and in the care of HHS are treated humanely and with dignity.” said U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18).

