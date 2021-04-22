Father, 4-year-old son struck by suspected drunk driver in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, a suspected drunk driver is accused of a collision that left a child and his father critically injured.

Police say the father and his 4-year-old son were hit by a car in a crosswalk in Novato Wednesday night.

Police say that child has life threatening injuries, and both him and his father are hospitalized.

Luis Viches lives nearby the crosswalk where the boy and his father were hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I was coming home from work at about 9 when I saw about three or four police blocking off the road,” Viches said.

Novato police blocked off the area of Alameda Del Prado near Posada Del Sol for several hours after finding the young boy and his 27-year-old father had been hit by a sedan traveling south on Alameda Del Prado.

Investigators identified the driver as 75-year-old Edward Cox of Novato. Cox was arrested for suspicion of felony driving while under the influence.

Viches says the neighborhood is quiet and there are not many crashes around here, and is thinking of the father and son who were badly hurt.

“I just hope the family is able to recover,” he said. “Hopefully they are doing all right now.”

Police went door to door in the neighborhood asking for video from home surveillance cameras and are looking for any witnesses of the crash.