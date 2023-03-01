BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A father and son agreed to plea agreements that will send them to prison for 12 years each, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office sent out on Wednesday. Dennis Lindsay, 45, and Nathan Rampone-Lindsay, 21, were charged with the 2021 murder of 48-year-old Justin David Silva of Brentwood.

Silva had been living in an outbuilding on property owned by a member of the Lindsay family, the DA said. He was employed doing carpentry work on the property, but his relationship with the Lindsays became contentious.

The killing happened on Aug. 24, 2021, at about 4:15 p.m. The Brentwood Police Department responded to the area of Brentwood Boulevard and Sellers Avenue for the report of shots fired.

The DA’s office said that on the day of the killing, Lindsay, Rampone-Lindsay and 50-year-old Daniel Marmino went to Silva’s home armed with an automatic pistol, a flare gun, bear spray and a knife. Silva had been given an eviction letter to leave the property by Sep. 1.

Lindsay and Marmino tore down a side wall to Silva’s home and entered with weapons drawn, per the DA. Rampone-Lindsay entered behind them.

Silva was home at the time and he opened fire on the intruders, striking Lindsay and Marmino. Lindsay returned fire with his automatic pistol, striking Silva 30 times and killing him, the DA’s office said.

“The relationships between the parties, as well as complex issues of self-defense and defense of others, created a significant legal challenge in a jury trial that Justin’s family recognized,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tompkins said.

Lindsay and Marmino were shot in their limbs and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Lindsay and Rampone-Lindsay will serve 12 years and four months. Marmino and 74-year-old Richard Lindsay will be sentenced on March 27.