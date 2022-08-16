STOCKTON (BCN) — A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child’s system.

When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence in the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton, Dominique Gray admitted to knowingly bringing the fentanyl into the home and was subsequently arrested, according to a social media post Friday morning by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, fentanyl-containing substances and paraphernalia were recovered from the residence.

On April 27, emergency responders from Stockton Fire Department and patrol deputies arrived at the residence on report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

After further investigation, it appeared the fentanyl was brought into the home by the child’s father, who had become addicted to the substance after being prescribed opiates after suffering an injury, according to the sheriff’s department.

During Wednesday’s search, two other adults and their 5-month-old child were also present. Desiree Krigbaum, 25, and 20-year-old Nicholaus Niederbrach, both of Valley Springs, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Gray’s two other children are currently in the custody of family, and the 5-month-old is currently in the custody of San Joaquin County Child Protective Services.

In 2021, San Joaquin County reported 48 confirmed cases of fatal fentanyl overdoses — over half of those were between 14-35 years old. Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are made to look like other prescription drugs such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Powdered fentanyl is also mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please get help. San Joaquin County Public Health Services offers numerous resources.

