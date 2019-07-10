White father calls police on black man ‘trespassing’ outside SF building

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – We’ve learned the man who was seen in a now viral video works at YouTube.

He was involved in a tense confrontation with another man he believed was trespassing in his building in San Francisco.

Since then, it has sparked a larger conversation about race.

Both men are now speaking out.

The man who posted the video, Wesley Michel, says he was waiting outside the building for a friend to let him inside for a party on 4th of July.

That’s when a man who lives in the building asked him why he was there.

When Michel refused to answer the question, the man identified as Christopher Cukor began calling 911.

The video then shows Cukor’s young son tugging on him and pleading with him not to call the police.

Michel’s friend eventually shows up, and Cukor is seen on camera still on the phone with 911 reporting Michel as a “trespasser.”

Police did not appear to respond to the scene.

Michel explains in an interview his side and why he started recording video of the situation.

“When he told me he was going to call the police the first time and I realized this situation, I was gonna need to prove that whatever this guy tells the police, I would have to prove my side and the only way I could do that is in taping, so I had to protect myself,” he said on CNN.

Cukor released a statement posted on Medium saying his own reaction was based on his past history as his father was killed when he confronted a trespasser outside his home.

Cukor said in part:

Unfortunately there is a terrible pattern of people calling the authorities regarding people of color for no other reason than their race. The last thing I ever intended was to echo that history — and I’m sorry my actions caused Welsy to feel unfairly targeted due to his race. Christopher Cukor via Medium

As for Michel, a 35-year-old software engineer, he said this situation “mirrors the experience that African Americans endure daily where we are questioned on whether we belong.”