HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A father-daughter bonding moment turned into a nightmare for an East Bay family after Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies handcuffed the father. The sheriff’s office says they “sympathize with the family’s frustration” after the incident.

Anthony Hudson said he and his daughter were filming a TikTok video on Friday near the Hayward BART station when deputies showed up, put him in handcuffs and pointed a gun at him. His 14-year-old daughter was patted down by another deputy.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to the area by someone who claimed to see a gun protruding from a white car that was occupied by a Black man. They then conducted a “high-risk traffic investigative stop” and detained both Hudson and his daughter.

“We’re scared,” Hudson told KRON4. “People get killed like this. We don’t know what’s going on. I told her to give me the phone. We don’t want nothing in your possession. Nothing in your hand to cause anything to happen, a shooting.”

Hudson, who makes social media videos under the name “Tonemane,” says his daughter was filming on a phone outside of his car when police pulled up. He was in the driver’s seat.

Officers turned on their lights, and he claims at least one deputy drew a firearm while his daughter cried with her hands raised in the air.

“A tripod with a cell phone for filming was located. We believe the caller mistakenly identified the combination as a firearm. No weapons were found during the probable cause search,” ACSO said.

“We sympathize with the family’s frustration. It’s unfortunate they had to experience such a detention. However, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office must treat all calls for service seriously for the safety of everyone in our communities,” ACSO continued.

Hudson says he was released from the handcuffs without an explanation or apology. The family has since hired Attorney Adante Pointer.

“As soon as they got there on the scene, whatever their thoughts were once they saw this was a father and a child and there were no firearms, there was no reason to search the car, no reason to keep the father in handcuffs in front of his daughter, and there was no reason for a male officer to be searching a minor, a female who is 14-years-old,” Pointer said.