Father of Bay Area teen accused of murder arrives at Italian prison

ROME (CNN) – A Bay Area teen is sitting in prison in Rome right now, accused of murdering an Italian police officer.

Finnegan Lee Elder is here at Regina Coeli Prison.

His dad, Ethan Elder, flew in to visit his son Thursday.

He arrived at the airport with a former San Francisco public defender earlier in the day.

The 19-year-old is accused of stabbing officer Mario Rega to death during a botched drug deal.

Another American teen, 18-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth – was also arrested for the attack.

