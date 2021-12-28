Father of missing Napa woman seeks answers

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A missing person investigation involving a Napa woman remains open after a body matching her description was found back on December 23.

The father of the missing woman says he spoke to his daughter several times the night that she was reported missing.

On Tuesday, he spoke to KRON4 and it is an interview you will only see here.

A photo of Mark McCarthy and his daughter Crystal shows them during happier times.

On December 13, 2021, she was reported missing in the city of Napa. Her friends organized multiple searches.

10-days later a body matching her description was found floating in the Napa River.

“It has been a nightmare. It’s so unreal that, I don’t know? I am just trying to process this. I have my moments, waves of anger, sadness, disbelief,” Mark McCarthy said.

Crystal McCarthy’s father, Mark, lives in the southern part of the country and says he spoke to his daughter at least three times that night before she was reported missing.

“She sounded fine. We were checking back and forth like we do daily,” McCarthy said.

Napa police investigators say that she was last seen on a 7-Eleven store surveillance video speaking to someone described as a homeless person.

In the video, she is wearing boots, which were later found near the Napa River but there was no sign of Crystal.

“I am confused because the weather that night was cold and rainy,” McCarthy said.

Napa police say investigators confirm that they interviewed the homeless man.

Investigators say at this point there is no evidence of foul play, but add, they too are searching for answers to how she became separated from her boots.

“I don’t have an answer for you at this point regarding it. It’s one of the things that we’re continuing to work on, is to piece together what happened prior to the body being in the river,” Detective Brandt Keown said.

The investigation into her disappearance remains open. A fact that troubles Mark McCarthy because he would like to have more information from the police about the case.

“I feel upset. I want answers and I don’t feel like I am getting answers,” McCarthy said.

Anyone with information about what happened to Crystal McCarthy is asked to contact Napa police.