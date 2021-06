SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON invites you to share your Father’s Day photos with us.

You can share your photos by tagging us on social media or emailing them to web@kron.com

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY❤️: Happy #FathersDay everyone! Sending extra love your way from all of us at KRON4.



Let us know how you're celebrating today by tagging us in your photos for a chance to be featured on our website! pic.twitter.com/YibrNtL8Dv — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 20, 2021

Or you can download the KRON4 app and share your photos with us via Report It!