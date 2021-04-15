FBI: Child porn videos taken at San Francisco daycare center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old daycare worker has been arrested by the FBI for having child porn.

Jace Wong of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday after leaving the daycare center in the Mission District.

Federal authorities have charged Wong with taking videos of partially naked little girls at the daycare and sharing them on the internet.

Over the course of a few weeks, undercover agents were able to track him down and the executive of the daycare center says he’s thankful Wong was caught.

Disturbing crimes against small children lead federal investigators to a daycare center in San Francisco.

An employee at Mission Head Start on 18th Street is charged with taking at least 3 videos of partially naked 4 and 5-year-old girls at the center.

“It’s appalling what people do,” Richard Ybarra said.

Richard Ybarra is CEO of Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. which among other things, oversees several daycares in the city.

Federal authorities arrested 26-year-old Jace Wong after he left the daycare housed in the historic “women’s building.”

Ybarra says this was the first time in 40 years of operation their organization has had to deal with this type of crime.

“We’re very grateful to the FBI for moving quickly on this and our thoughts are always with the families,” Ybarra said.

An undercover FBI agent began tracking Wong this month through the social media app “Kik.”

There, Wong was found to be a member of a group that was sharing child porn.

Wong is accused of having sent and received several videos in that group.

Ybarra says their teachers go through strict background checks but there were no red flags when hiring Wong.

This case however, may force the non-profit to increase scrutiny for future candidates.

“We’ll look at any and all other methods for how we go forward,” Ybarra said.

Authorities have identified at least three victims.

If convicted, Wong could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.