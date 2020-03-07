FBI employee in San Francisco division tests positive for coronavirus

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016. – The FBI said Tuesday it will not recommend charges over Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, but said she had been “extremely careless” in her handling of top secret data. The decision not to recommend prosecution will come as a huge relief for the presumptive Democratic nominee whose White House campaign has been dogged by the months-long probe. (Photo by YURI GRIPAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — An FBI employee out of the San Francisco field division is among those to test positive for the novel coronavirus, an FBI official confirmed Friday.

The infected person is based out of a smaller satellite office and not the main offices in San Francisco.

Employees of the satellite office were sent home and the FBI is taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus, the official said.

It’s not clear how the employee contracted the virus. The FBI has notified local health officials and is tracking people who had contact with the employee.

