FBI employee in San Francisco division tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — An FBI employee out of the San Francisco field division is among those to test positive for the novel coronavirus, an FBI official confirmed Friday.
The infected person is based out of a smaller satellite office and not the main offices in San Francisco.
Employees of the satellite office were sent home and the FBI is taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus, the official said.
It’s not clear how the employee contracted the virus. The FBI has notified local health officials and is tracking people who had contact with the employee.
