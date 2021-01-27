FBI: Napa man charged with explosives planned to attack Gov. Newsom

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The FBI says a Napa business owner arrested earlier this month, was planning a domestic terrorist attack in order to keep former President Donald Trump in office.

Investigators say Ian Rogers was planning to target a number of democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom.

The details are laid out in this 7-page criminal complaint.

Inside, federal investigators say Rogers vowed not to go down without a fight.

According to text messages, investigators say Rogers wanted to attack Twitter and Facebook for silencing President Trump on social media.

FBI investigators say Rogers was planning to “go to war” to ensure Trump remained in office.

Earlier this month, Napa Sheriffs deputies found nearly 50-guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and pipe bombs when they arrested him.

In a 7-page criminal complaint filed Tuesday, investigators say Rogers’ believed that Trump won November’s election.

Text messages sent from his phone said, “We can attack Twitter or the Democrats. You pick. I think we can attack either easily.”

Another said, “I want to blow up a democratic building bad.”

Another message said, “I hope 45 goes to war. If he doesn’t I will.”

Investigators say Rogers also planned to attack the offices of Governor Gavin Newsom, along with the offices of Facebook and Twitter for silencing Trump on social media.

The complaint also says five pipe bombs found at Rogers’ home were fully operational and could cause great bodily harm if handled improperly.

In addition to messages and weapons, deputies also found books on guerilla warfare and survival.

Officers also found a “White Privilege Card–Trump’s Everything.” The name on the card says “Scott Free.”

Rogers’ attorney Jess Raphael says Rogers “is not involved in any way what happened in Washington, or any militias or extremists groups.”

He went on to say Rogers “is an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump and the second amendment.”

As for the text message, Raphael says Rogers “sent some ill-advised text messages, using the President’s own rhetoric, and may have been intoxicated at the time.”

Right now, Rogers is being held at the Napa County Jail on a $5-million bond.

It’s still unknown if he will face charges in state or federal court or both. His next court appearance in state court is on Friday.