SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year. Monica de Leon Barba was walking home from work with her dog in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico on Nov. 29, 2022, when she was kidnapped.

The FBI’s San Francisco Field Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating De Leon, a U.S. citizen who was born in Jalisco but lived in San Mateo. Her family reported her missing to the U.S. State Department at the time of her disappearance.

De Leon is described as 29 years old, 5’7″, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A Facebook group has been established by De Leon’s friends and family to help locate her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-225-5324.