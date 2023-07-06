(KRON) — The FBI San Francisco Field Office has identified a new trend in which sexual predators are using “group grooming” tactics to target and groom children for sexual exploitation.

“Throughout our investigations, the FBI has uncovered evidence that online predators have banded together in groups in an attempt to victimize children,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

FBI San Francisco identified instances where online predators worked together to find potential victims, expose children to explicit content, and assess their openness to sexual exploitation.

In some instances, groups of predators posed as children to join gaming clans, chats, and social media aimed toward children.

Predators also “use each other to condone and normalize the exchange of sexually explicit materials within the group. Children who join the games, chats, or online groups are unaware that they are engaging with adult online predators, and instead believe they are meeting with a group of their peers,” the FBI wrote.

“FBI investigations have revealed that child victims in these groups are exposed to abnormal sexual practices that are normalized by their perceived ‘peers’ in the group,” the FBI wrote.

Online predators disseminate sexually explicit materials to groups of children to identify those who are most vulnerable to engaging sexually in one-on-one communication. Predators may encourage child victims to engage in their first sexual experiences with them online, and entice child victims to produce sexually explicit media. Online predators may also seek opportunities to meet child victims in-person for hands-on sexual abuse.

Parents should talk to their children because “educating children about these tactics is a powerful tool in preventing victimization,” the FBI wrote.

Tripp said, “The FBI is dedicated to identifying, arresting, and stopping these predators. We are providing this information to the public so that parents, guardians, and educators can warn their children about these reprehensible tactics.”

Reporting suspected online predators:

The FBI said reporting suspected sexual exploitation can help stop further victimization. If you suspect a child is being victimized, you can: