FBI probes possible link between shooting deaths of 2 California officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The FBI is now investigating the active US Air Force sergeant arrested for fatally shooting a Santa Cruz sheriff’s sergeant Saturday and wounding two other officers.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious van in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

When deputies arrived, the van pulled away, driving down a driveway at a home where deputies followed.

It was then they were ambushed by gunfire and explosives.

38-year-old Damon Gutzwiller was shot along with another deputy and a deputy was hit by the car that the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, used to flee the scene.

A CHP officer was also shot in the hand.

Gutzwiller died from his injuries at the hospital.

Eventually, Carrillo was shot during his arrest.

He was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Carrillo has been on active duty in the Air Force since February 2009 and stationed at the Travis Air Force Base.

He works in security forces and previously worked at Utah and Texas bases.

He has no history of any military disciplinary records or crimes.

The FBI is now investigating if Carrillo is linked to an ambush-style killing of a federal officer who was fatally shout outside the courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago.

Investigators are still looking into a motive.

