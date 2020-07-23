FBI: Researcher being harbored at Chinese consulate in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who the FBI says lied about her military background.

Court papers say Tang Juan lied about her military affiliation in a visa application last October to work at the University of California, Davis and again during an FBI interview last month.

Agents found photographs of Tang in a uniform of the People’s Liberation Army civilian cadre and news articles from China that identified her military affiliation.

The allegation comes amid rising tension between the U.S. and China, particularly related to theft of intellectual property.

