FBI to detonate explosives found in San Jose VTA gunman’s house

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The FBI has notified KRON4 that they are shutting down the streets around the VTA gunman’s home to detonate explosive devices found inside.

He lived on the 1100 block of Angmar Court in San Jose – a street covered in police tape since the mass shooting on Wednesday at the VTA rail yard.

Before 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy shot and killed nine people and then himself, he owned the San Jose house for several years. His neighbors never got the chance to get to know him, because he stayed to himself.

FBI and ATF agents have been seen going in and out of the house gathering evidence – trying to understand who he was and why he shot up his own workplace. They’re joined by the San Jose Police and Fire Departments in the investigation.

Surveillance video showed Cassidy leaving this home wearing a work uniform early Wednesday morning with large duffel bag. It had semi-automatic handguns and magazines full of ammunition.

About three minutes after he started the shooting, his house somehow caught on fire.

The sheriff believes he used some type of timed device to spark the flame while he was out.

Cassidy had worked for the VTA since at least 2012, according to the public payroll and pension database known as Transparent California. His position from 2012 to 2014 was listed as a mechanic. After that, he was a substation maintainer, the records said.

Federal officials also revealed Thursday that when Cassidy was detained by U.S. customs officials in 2016 after a trip to the Philippines he spoke of hating his workplace.

Cassidy had a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. The memo also said he had books on terrorism but when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work he said no.

