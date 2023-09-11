(KRON) — The Foster City Police Department took three juvenile suspects into custody after recovering Safeway merchandise on the evening of Sunday, September 10.

Sunday night, the FCPD was alerted to a Safeway where three individuals were allegedly shoplifting. According to the FCPD, the alleged shoplifters stole over $1,000 of merchandise. Photos from the department show what appears to be shampoo and facial cleanser that was recovered.

Stolen merchandise from the suspects’ car. (Photo: Foster City Police Department)

An observant community member witnessed the theft and provided the FCPD with the suspect’s license plate. The citizen’s actions permitted the officers to send a county-wide alert. The San Bruno Police Department found the car shortly after the notification.

The FCPD arrived on the scene, taking the three young suspects into custody.