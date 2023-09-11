(KRON) — The Foster City Police Department took three juvenile suspects into custody after recovering Safeway merchandise on the evening of Sunday, September 10.
Sunday night, the FCPD was alerted to a Safeway where three individuals were allegedly shoplifting. According to the FCPD, the alleged shoplifters stole over $1,000 of merchandise. Photos from the department show what appears to be shampoo and facial cleanser that was recovered.
An observant community member witnessed the theft and provided the FCPD with the suspect’s license plate. The citizen’s actions permitted the officers to send a county-wide alert. The San Bruno Police Department found the car shortly after the notification.
The FCPD arrived on the scene, taking the three young suspects into custody.