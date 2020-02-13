FDA issues recall for insulin pumps

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The FDA has issued a recall for a popular insulin pump used by thousands of patients with type one diabetes.

The recall applies to certain medtronic mini-med 600 series insulin pumps.

One patient has died and more than 2,000 have been injured by the devices, according to the FDA.

The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing which can lead to serious medical complications.

The recall includes about 322,000 devices.

