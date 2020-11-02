Fearing riots, businesses board up before Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the days before November 3, several businesses could be seen with boards covering windows in anticipation of civil unrest.

Coronavirus has not kept Americans from filling the streets to protest this year, and some believe Election Day will spark another burst of protests throughout the country.

While some protests have been peaceful, the crowds can bring out people who are there to do damage. Fearing graffiti and smashed windows, businesses in the Bay Area boarded up.

Bay Area police departments have said they will have extra officers working election night.

However, it may not be likely that we’ll know who gets the Oval Office these next four years on election night, or even this week.

Mail-in ballots will delay ballot tallies. In California, election offices are accepting mail-in ballots until November 20, as long as the envelope is postmarked on or before Election Day on November 3.

Despite the timeline for mail-in ballots, vote counters will already have millions of ballots to record as polls close at 8 p.m. Early voting turnout has broken records across the country.

In California, 10 million people have already voted as of November 1, according to the Office of the California Secretary of State.

UPDATE: CA voters have returned 10,612,498 vote-by-mail ballots! If you still have your ballot, or want to #voteearly in-person, you have options to vote today. Find an early voting location near you: https://t.co/RPE2gYmYF8 #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/I0uvxWcTlo — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) November 1, 2020

