Federal appeals court stops decision to overturn CA assault weapon ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Today a federal appeals court has put a stop on a recent federal judge’s decision to overturn California’s ban on assault weapons.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta took to Twitter Monday night to react a 3-judge panel ruling that would keep the Golden State’s assault weapons on ban on the books… at least for now.

In the tweet, Bonta said “we won’t stop defending these life saving laws.”

The move Monday comes after federal appeal court judge Roger Benitez overturned a 30-year-old ban on assault weapons earlier this month, comparing an AR-15 to a swiss army knife.

Benitez called the ban unconstitutional, and said that is is infringing on the right of California gun owners.

The law has been on the books, since a 1989 school shooting in Stockton that killed 5 children.

Supporters of the ban say the law is needed now more than ever with escalating gun violence plaguing many cities across the Golden State, including here in the Bay Area.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association also commented on Twitter, saying as expected that the state law will stay in place until another lawsuit is decided.

Opponents say the law has not stopped illegal guns from flowing into the state.

Under California law, it is illegal to make, import, sale or possess rifles, pistols, or shotguns considered assault weapons.