(KRON) — A federal judge dismissed the claims filed in San Jose by a gun rights group who hoped to challenge the constitutionality of an ordinance introduced in 2022. The ordinance requires gun owners to carry liability insurance to cover any accidental shootings that involve their firearms.

The National Association for Gun Rights, a gun rights group, claimed that the ordinance violates their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The 23-page decision issued by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman dismissed many of the gun rights group’s challenges.

The judge did allow the challengers to re-file their complaint regarding a different part of the ordinance, which requires that gun owners pay a $25 annual fee to the city to support a fund that aims to prevent gun-related injuries. The judge said the challenge to the fee was not “ripe” for decision as the City has not implemented the fee yet.

Former Mayor of San Jose Sam Liccardo led the efforts to put the ordinance in place before he left office.

“Judge Freeman’s order is a victory for San José and cities throughout the nation. The gun lobby’s grip over Congress and state legislatures leaves it to local leaders to offer our families something more than ‘hopes and prayers,’ and we need to press ahead with more innovative solutions to reduce the relentless human toll of gun violence in our communities.” — Sam Liccardo

