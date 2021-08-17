Federal prosecutors charge 3 East Bay men with trafficking guns

OAKLAND (BCN) — A federal complaint was unsealed in federal court Monday in Oakland against three East Bay men charged with conspiracy to sell guns without a license.

The three men — Troy Elias Walker, 24, and David Michael Rembert, 40, both of Concord, and 27-year-old Hercules resident Daljit Kamal Singh — appeared in federal court Friday to face the charges, which include allegations they sold to undercover officers numerous “ghost guns,” which are made without serial numbers and are virtually untraceable.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, prosecutors said the investigation conducted multiple undercover buys resulting in the purchase of 13 guns — including ghost guns — and 17 Glock conversion switches from the three men. The conversion switches are devices that modify a Glock-style handgun from a semi-automatic weapon to an automatic one, enabling it to fire multiple bullets in rapid succession with each pull of the trigger.

According to the complaint, none of the defendants had a license to import, manufacture or deal in firearms.

The charge carries a maximum term of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The next appearances in the case are scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. before United States Magistrate Judge DeMarchi.

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Concord Police Department and the Antioch Police Department.

