(BCN) — Federal and state politicians joined together in San Francisco on Friday to voice support for bringing California’s gun laws to the rest of the country but many acknowledged the challenges in getting such legislation passed.

Speakers at the event at United Playaz, a violence prevention and youth development center, praised California’s gun laws, which include universal background checks, raising the firearm purchase age to 21, instituting a firearm purchase waiting period and barring the civilian purchase of assault weapons.

The event comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a constitutional amendment to enshrine those gun safety measures on a federal level.

“Sensible gun laws work, we’re proving it in California,” said Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. She called the state’s measures the “strongest in the country” and pointed to its low gun death rate — 44th out of all states, according to 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, spoke about an assault weapon ban that passed “over and over” in the House but couldn’t get the 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate due to its rules allowing for filibusters that can delay or prevent a vote on a piece of legislation.

“We must elect enough senators to get rid of the 60-vote rule,” Pelosi said. “And when we do, we can pass all of this gun violence prevention legislation.”

“The only place that gun violence prevention is a partisan issue is in the halls and in the houses of the United States Congress,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Other speakers at the event included Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland; Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael; Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; San Francisco Police Chief William Scott; and advocates from the gun safety group Moms Demand Action.

