FedEx delivery man caught on camera throwing packages in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) - A FedEx delivery man was caught on camera slinging packages across a family's yard in San Jose.

One neighbor captured that video on his home surveillance system and posted it on social media.

It turns out he got a lot of feedback because he's not the only one this happened to.

Other neighbors say they were home when they heard loud bangs at their door and no, nobody was knocking -- Instead, it was the sound of packages slamming their front door.

In the video, you can see that FedEx driver walk up the driveway off Nelson Way, and carelessly throw two packages into the yard.

Other neighbors say they've also received damaged packages. Now many are concerned about their future order.

The neighbor who posted that video says he's still trying to get in touch with FedEx about the delivery driver and his packages.

