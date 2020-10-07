Feds: Alameda caregiver stole $360K from elderly couple

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Federal officials charged a home caregiver with targeting an elderly couple and stealing over $300,000 from their credit cards and bank accounts.

The alleged fraud was discovered by the couple’s son.

The criminal complaint alleges that Heidi Suzanne Miller started stealing from the couple in Contra Costra County within three days of her hire.

Over a span of three years, Miller allegedly stole over $360,000 to pay her living expenses; get plastic surgery, take a cruise and a trip to Disneyland and more, according to the criminal complaint.

“It is particularly disturbing that someone who came into this elderly couple’s home as a caregiver, instead capitalized on the couple’s vulnerability for her own greed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Bennett.

The couple’s son found out about the fraud after her employment ended in 2019. Miller is charged with credit card fraud.

