Feds: Alameda violated rights of mentally ill in its jails

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A new federal report says Alameda County violated civil rights by failing to provide proper mental health services, especially in a jail where dozens of people have committed suicide.

The report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice focused on prisoners with serious mental health issues, especially in the Santa Rita Jail, where 50 people have killed themselves since 2014.

The report said the county fails to provide proper services to those with mental health disabilities and too often isolates them.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly says authorities are working on dealing with those issues.