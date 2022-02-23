Feds charge accountant for defrauding Marin car dealers $1.7 million

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A former accountant for two Marin County car dealerships was charged with four counts of wire fraud Tuesday in a federal courtroom in San Francisco.

Christina Markus, 54, formerly of Martinez, is accused of defrauding the dealerships of $1.7 million between 2014 and 2018, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

The indictment alleges that Markus wrote unauthorized checks to herself and created unauthorized bonuses and vacation pay and then caused these funds to be moved from the dealerships’ bank accounts to personal accounts that she controlled.

