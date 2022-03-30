SAN JOSE (BCN) – A Salinas man has been charged with enticement and sexual exploitation of a minor, the Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Tuesday.

Daniel Philip Aguirre, 30, is accused of using phone and internet applications such as Grindr, Snapchat and Craigslist to entice a 14-year-old boy to engage in sex acts with him and ultimately engage in multiple acts of prostitution over a six-month period in 2017. The alleged victim reported Aguirre to law enforcement, the DOJ said.

Aguirre is suspected of prostituting the minor to his associates and others in exchange for payment. He is also accused of creating and distributing videos of the alleged victim engaged in sex acts with Aguirre and others.

The suspect made his first federal court appearance on Monday in San Jose. He remains in custody and has a detention hearing on Thursday.

If convicted, Aguirre faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution to the alleged victim.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.