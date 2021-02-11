Feds seize massive amounts of meth in Bay Area drug bust; dozens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Federal agents announced a massive bust of methamphetamine that resulted in one of the largest seizures the area has seen.

In a statement, officials confirmed 1,100 pounds of meth – approximately 80 million doses – and over a dozen firearms were taken in the South Bay as part of Operation Burnt Orange.

“Methamphetamine that is pure, potent and cheap has flooded the American market and drug trafficking organizations see an opportunity to profit. They utilize distribution hubs, like the Bay Area, to distribute their poison,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. “As methamphetamine overdoses rise, the significant drug seizures in this investigation has undoubtedly saved lives. DEA will continue to target and to bring to justice these criminal organizations who traffic drugs in our community to keep Americans safe.”

Officials say the contraband was supplied by the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel.

#BREAKING: Dozens charged in alleged scheme to funnel drugs into the U.S. and firearms to Mexico. Operation Burnt Orange resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the Northern District of CA #FBI joins @USAO_NDCA and @DEASANFRANCISCO for today's announcement. pic.twitter.com/TGOY0hMe4p — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) February 11, 2021

Fourteen defendants, most of them South Bay residents, have been charged with crimes related to the distribution of various narcotics.

A central figure in the case is Raudel Macias who allegedly handled aspects of ensuring there was sufficient supplies of drugs for the Macias drug trafficking operation, a street-level distribution group that operated in Northern California.

Wiretapping of Macias lead to other associates of the group being apprehended.

“These cases announced today provide insight into the ruthless capitalism of modern drug trafficking and the entire ecosystem of narcotics trafficking in Northern California,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “Their allegations reflect drug trafficking from procurement, to transportation, to distribution to mid-level dealers, and all the way down to street level sales. Countless individuals and entire communities suffer, but drug traffickers have no regard for the destruction caused in their path.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.