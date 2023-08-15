SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein has filed a lawsuit to remove the trustees of the estate created to manage her late husband’s assets. Feinstein’s husband of more than 40 years, Richard Blum, died of cancer last year at age 86.

The lawsuit, which was first reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, alleges the trustees of her late husband’s estate have committed financial elder abuse. The suit was filed by Sen. Feinstein’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, who has power of attorney for the senator.

Among other things, the 140-page filing accuses the trustees of wrongfully withholding distributions by failing to respond to requests for disbursements. This is the third lawsuit Sen. Feinstein has filed in relation to her late husband’s estate.

An attorney representing the trustees told the Chronicle they have “never denied any disbursements to Senator Feinstein.”

The lawsuit seeks to, among other things, “disgorge and reduce trustees’ compensation,” and “suspend and remove trustees.”

Sen. Feinstein, 90, recently suffered a fall at her home, but has since recovered, according to her office. Feinstein’s latest health scare comes after she recently returned to the Senate, having missed months of work earlier this year while being hospitalized for shingles.