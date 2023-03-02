Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 8, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Senator Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalized in San Francisco with a case of shingles, KRON4 has confirmed.

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles,” Sen. Feinstein told KRON4 through a spokesperson. “I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Feinstein, 89, recently announced she would not be seeking a new term in the upper house of Congress, but would see out the remainder of her current one.

Shingles is described as a viral infection that causes a painful rash that “can occur anywhere on your body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Although not life-threatening, it can be “very painful,” the Mayo Clinic also states.

It is not known which hospital in San Francisco the senator is being treated in. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, was first elected to the Senate in 1992. In the wake of her announcement not to seek reelection, several California House members including Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee have thrown their hat in the ring to try and win the veteran senator’s seat.