The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday, the senator’s office confirmed Sunday night. The public is invited to pay their respects and sign a condolence book Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, a funeral service for Feinstein will be held at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theatre beginning at 1 p.m. Due to limited space, the funeral service will not be open to the public, according to Feinstein’s office.

A simulcast of the service will be available for public viewing at the North Light Court at San Francisco City Hall and online. A link to the online simulcast will be made available later this week, the office said.

Following the service, the senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony, Feinstein’s office said.

