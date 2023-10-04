(BCN) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week at the age of 90, will lie in state Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall and a public memorial service will be held Thursday on the steps of the building.

On Wednesday, the public will be invited to pay their respects and sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. inside the rotunda of City Hall, where Feinstein became San Francisco’s first woman mayor and first woman president of the city’s Board of Supervisors before moving on to become the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history.

Feinstein’s funeral service Thursday was initially planned to take place at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, but has been relocated to the steps of City Hall at 1 p.m. There will be standing room available in Civic Center Plaza for members of the public, who should expect limited shade and warm weather, according to Feinstein’s staff.

Following the service, Feinstein will be buried at a private ceremony for family only. Polk Street will close to traffic in front of City Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday while Feinstein lies in state.

At Thursday’s funeral service, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) are among the dignitaries expected to attend.

