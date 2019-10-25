Live Now
Felicity Huffman released from prison early: report

DUBLIN (KRON/AP) – Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from prison early after serving 11 of the 14 days for her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman began her two-week sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on Oct. 15 but was released early Friday.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

As part of Huffman’s sentence, she must perform 250 hours of community service.

She has reportedly already paid the $30,000 fine.

Huffman was sentenced in September for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

