Felicity Huffman starts 2-week prison sentence in Bay Area

DUBLIN (KRON) – Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday turned herself in to begin serving her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman will spend the next two weeks at the Federal Correctional Institution right here in the East Bay, according to TMZ.

Huffman was sentenced in September for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.

Huffman was the first of 34 parents to be sentenced in the case.

In addition to the 2-week sentence, she was also given a $30,000 fine plus one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

A total of 51 people have been charged in the scheme, the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.



