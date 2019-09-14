Felicity Huffman to spend 2 weeks in Dublin prison for college admissions scheme

DUBLIN (KRON) – Felicity Huffman is reportedly turning herself into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin for rigging her daughters SAT scores in the college admissions scheme, according to TMZ.

Oct. 25 is when Huffman is said to turn herself in and serve 14 days behind bars.

Dublin is a minimum-security, open-air facility.

Huffman will wear a jail uniform and won’t have much privacy, but she won’t be locked in her cell for her entire stay.

TMZ reports that she will have time for sunbathing, in addition to using the track.