(KRON) — Police arrested a wanted felon after an hours-long standoff at a home in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. The suspect allegedly had five felony warrants.

Officers responded to a home on Morgan Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said. They made contact with a woman who confirmed the suspect, 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident Julio Hernandez, was inside the home and that he may be armed.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation officers also responded to the scene.

After several hours of negotiation, Hernandez surrendered to officers and was arrested.

Hernandez was booked at the Sonoma County jail on two counts of felony domestic violence, felony hit and run with serious injuries, felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading arrest.