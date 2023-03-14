SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in San Mateo led to the arrest of a felon allegedly driving under the influence and possession of a gun, according to the San Mateo Police Department. The stop occurred just after 2 a.m.

Tuesday morning, an officer with the San Mateo Police Department noticed a Toyota driving on Flores Street who’s license plate light was out. The officer pulled the vehicle over and noticed the driver showing signs of intoxication. The officer said the suspect driver, Saimone Nai, 45, of San Mateo, failed a field sobriety test. The officer also realized that Nai was a convicted felon.

Nai was arrested and his car was towed. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded gun and an additional loaded magazine inside a bag in the car’s backseat.

Nai was booked into San Mateo County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more.