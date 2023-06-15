(KRON) – A man, who is on post-release supervision, was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop after an officer found him to be in possession of a firearm, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At 12:05 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted by an officer for a vehicle code violation on Corby Avenue. After approaching the car, the officer recognized the driver and passenger from prior contacts, SRPD said.

The passenger, Mark Moore, was on post-release community supervision. The 53-year-old was therefore subject to a search, in order to ensure he was complying with his recent custody release, SRPD said.

The officer looked through Moore’s backpack and located a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun with 8 rounds in the magazine and suspected methamphetamine.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Moore was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Center for charges relating to felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed, police said.