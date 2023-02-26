VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a child told police he was threatening her mother outside of their home on Friday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

A girl told police that her mother’s ex-boyfriend was outside of their home on Werden Street. She said the man was threatening her mother.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man in front of the house. After speaking with him, police observed that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The man told police he was on felony probation.

After searching him, officers found a firearm and a set of brass knuckles. The man was then arrested and booked into county jail.