(KRON) — A felon with an outstanding warrant was arrested on weapons and drug charges in San Rafael last week, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the MCSO Specialized Investigations Unit and Coordination of Probation Enforcement team contacted the suspect, Richard Trieber in the area of 300 Channing Way on Thursday, Oct. 26.

At the time, Trieber was known to have an outstanding warrant out of Marin County for felon in possession of a firearm, police said. When police made contact with him, Trieber had a loaded, unregistered Glock 43X 9mm handgun in his front waistband, and about $1,093 in cash on him.

Police searched his vehicle and found two fully loaded Glock 9 mm magazines and a partially loaded FN 5.7-style magazine. About an ounce of various narcotics were also found, police said, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ketamine.

A digital scale and narcotic packaging materials were also found, police said.

Trieber was arrested on weapons related charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of sale, possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of sale, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.