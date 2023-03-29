SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A convicted felon was found in possession of guns and drugs not far from a school on Monday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m., detectives with the narcotics team contacted Buck Knell Jr., 25, at his house on the 2100 block of Citrine Way. Knell Jr. is currently on pre-trial release from a pending case of evading peace officers. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having guns or ammunition and is subject to search and seizure of his property, police say.

Detectives found two loaded handguns in the backpack that Knell Jr. was wearing, the sheriff’s office said. The rifle and two pistols found by authorities were ghost guns that Knell Jr. allegedly manufactured, authorities said. Over 25 grams of methamphetamine was also found, and the sheriff’s office says it was packaged for sale.

Knell Jr. was booked into jail for 11 felonies including possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of ammunition, loaded firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacturing an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, carrying a loaded firearm in public and unlawful firearm possession.

Weapons on school grounds have been a problem for Bay Area schools since the start of the year, particularly in Santa Rosa. Earlier this month, a student died after being stabbed by a classmate at Montgomery High School. Just ten days later, two other students were found with knives on campus.