SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A felon was arrested after he was found in possession of a ghost gun on Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police responded to a family disturbance call on the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway. After officers arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with a man at the scene and he immediately tried to flee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A short foot chase ensured before officers were able to take the man into custody. Police say they found an unregistered firearm without a serial number, otherwise known as a ghost gun, in his possession,

After police determined the man was a convicted felon, they booked him into jail on various firearm offenses.